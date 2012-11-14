SEMO Women fight hard but fall at Kansas - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Women fight hard but fall at Kansas

(KFVS) -

The Kansas women's basketball team defeated SEMO 68-58 Tuesday night.

Former Notre Dame High School stand out Allyson Bradshaw scored 17 points in the losing effort.

With the loss SEMO is now 1-2 on the year.

