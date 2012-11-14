Otto Porter misses game with injury - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Otto Porter misses game with injury

(KFVS) -

Former Scott County Central star and now Georgetown Sophomore Forward Otto Porter is off to a painful start this season.

Porter has what team doctors described as a "symptoms indicative of a mild concussion" and sat out Wednesday's game against Liberty which the Hoyas won 68-59.

Porter was hit in the head in the first half of Georgetown's win over Duquesne on Sunday.

He's the Hoyas leading returning scorer.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly