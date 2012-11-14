Otto Porter misses game with injury

Former Scott County Central star and now Georgetown Sophomore Forward Otto Porter is off to a painful start this season.

Porter has what team doctors described as a "symptoms indicative of a mild concussion" and sat out Wednesday's game against Liberty which the Hoyas won 68-59.

Porter was hit in the head in the first half of Georgetown's win over Duquesne on Sunday.

He's the Hoyas leading returning scorer.

