Many claim to have heard a 'loud boom' around Portageville

If you heard what sounded like an explosion, or a loud 'boom' Wednesday night around Portageville, that's what it was.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a farmer was doing a controlled burn and an explosion went off.

Portageville police say the farmer put accelerator on the fire and that's what caused the explosion.

Police say no one was injured.



It was on the east side of I-55 near a subdivision.

Viewers called the newsroom from Portageville, Hayward and Marston claiming they heard the boom.

