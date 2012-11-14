Trail project underway in Cape Girardeau

Construction along William Street for a trail is underway.

The project will complement Cape Girardeau existing trail by connecting it to different areas around town.

Existing traffic signals will be upgraded for better traffic flow.

The project costs a little over a million dollars and is funded with federally-mandated statewide transportation funds.

"Right now Missouri is pretty low on overall health, I think we're the twelfth most obese state," said Julia Thompson, City of Cape Park and Recreation. "Communities that have trails that are easily accessible actually do a better job of helping their communities and citizens keep fit."

The project is expected to be completed by late summer 2013.

