Community center receives help by anonymous donors

Children and volunteers at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale have something to smile about.

The center was just days away from have its electricity turned off when anonymous donors stepped up and paid the nearly $5,000 utility bill.

Volunteers say the building has too many purposes and is too important for the community to shut down.

"This is a place they can go for activities especially for the children and the reading program," said City Council woman, Corene McDaniels. "It is a safe haven. People can go there and have their events."

McDaniels says she expects business to pick up during the holiday season.

According to her this won't happen again under her watch, and she looks forward to moving past this.

