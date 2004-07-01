Todd Richards is the Sports Director for Heartland News.

Todd has led the KFVS12 sports department to several awards. Most recently, The Missouri Broadcasters Association named Heartland Sports The 2016 Best Sportscast.

In addition to leading KFVS12 to multiple Missouri honors Todd has been named Best Sportscaster by the Illinois Broadcasters Association four times.

Todd also hosts the Southeast Missouri State Football and Basketball Coaches shows on kfvs12.com.

When it comes to Cardinals baseball, Todd has been a good luck charm, covering two World Series celebrations in the St. Louis Clubhouse!

Prior to his days in the Heartland, Todd worked as a sports anchor at WFIE-TV, the NBC affiliate in Evansville, Indiana. He was voted "Best of Evansville Sportscaster" for the three straight years.

Todd also worked as an award winning Sports Director at WYMT-TV in Hazard, Kentucky.

Growing up in Sterling Heights, Michigan, Todd attended Northern Michigan University on a football scholarship. He has become the face of Heartland Football Friday and also started Heartland Hoops on KFVS12. In fact, you would have a hard time finding a sport Todd doesn't enjoy covering.

Todd and his wife Darah enjoy many family activities like going to the movies and dining out. Todd also enjoys just about any sporting activity with his two sons Cade and Evan. Despite his challenging schedule, Todd still finds time for volunteer work and is never too busy to meet new friends. Please say hello if you see him out and about. You just might see yourself on Heartland News that day.

E-Mail Todd