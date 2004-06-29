Living with an Eating Disorder
By: Wendy Ray
Cape Girardeau, MO --From famous celebrities like Mary- Kate Olsen to every day teens, eating disorders can affect anyone. Admitting you have a problem is the first step, but not many people can openly do that. Tuesday we sat down with 17-year old Katie Heise and her parents. Katie is anorexic and bulimic. Katie's parents realize something is wrong with her and they came to us. They want to tell her story and hopefully help other teenagers going through the same struggle, but Katie doesn't think anything is wrong with what she's doing.
"She was a very healthy child. When she was born she was 8 lbs. 9 ounces. She was a very healthy baby," Katie's mom Cindy says. Katie grew up to be a very healthy child. She was active in dance and sports, but something changed around a year ago. Katie became obsessed with food and calories. "I had gained a whole bunch of weight. I got up to over 140 lbs. over Christmas. I freaked out. I made my dad buy me an exercise machine," Katie says. "People would give her compliments and that would make her ecstatic to get compliments that she had lost weight," her mom says.
Ten pounds turned into twenty, and it didn't stop there. "I just got crazy with it. At first it was anorexia, dieting whenever I could, working out whenever I could," Katie says. Katie lost 40 lbs. She only has 103 lbs. on her 5' 5" frame. Katie's parents Brad and Cindy live in fear everyday, worrying about what's going to happen to their only child. They put her in a treatment center, but it didn't work. Katie picked up bulimia at the center. "Once I realized I did have control over it, nothing stayed in anymore," Katie says. Katie was purging one time a day, but it's gotten much worse. "Now recently it's all do. I wake up and binge and I purge. All I do is eat and throw up," she says. "We worry constantly and think is her phosphorous okay today how much has she purged today," her mom says. Katie's dad Brad says, "You try to tell her not to do it. You want to tell her to sit down and eat and don't throw up, but it doesn't happen."
Admitting she has a problem is the first step in getting better, but Katie is not at that point yet. "I don't see myself as thin. I'd rather be 70 lbs. and be called anorexic than be 103 lbs. and be called bulimic," she says.
Katie's parents want to put her into another treatment center, but the wait to get into one is long. In the meantime they take her to the doctor every week.
