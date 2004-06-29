About Eye Care Specialists

Eye Care Specialists provides the highest quality of specialized eye care to patients in a caring, personalized and service-oriented environment. We are dedicated to our patients, exceeding their needs and expectations.

Doctors at Eye Care Specialists treat adults and children who suffer from eye problems, diseases and injuries. Services are provided for diabetic eye disease, macular degeneration, retinal detachment, corneal transplant, glaucoma management, pediatric eye care, low vision care and LASIK.

Our main office is in Cape Girardeau and we have other offices in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, as well as Paducah, Kentucky, and Carbondale, Illinois. Each office offers professional and compassionate care responsive to your individual needs and our many locations in southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky mean convenience for you. For more information please call 800-455-3937(ILL-EYES) or our LASIK information line at 1-866-DRLASIK.