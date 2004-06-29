We SpecialEyes!

Why Choose Eye Care Specialists?



All the physicians of Eye Care Specialists are board certified. Physicians are assisted by a professional and caring staff of nurses and technicians. Each and every member of our eye care team takes an interest in you and your specific health care needs.

Our locations throughout southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky provide easy and timely access to doctors and treatment. From children to senior citizens, patients at Eye Care Specialists receive individualized treatment using the latest technology. From routine checkups to long-term care, the medical staff of Eye Care Specialists is dedicated to providing patients with the highest degree of eye and vision care.



For more information please call 800-455-3937(ILL-EYES).