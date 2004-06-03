PB 18 Fish

The PB18 fish is designed with an extra spacious layout for ease of movement. The 8' 6" deck width adds room to all Sun Catchers and the 7' 6" lockable rod storage keeps all your gear secure. The fiberglass reinforced acrylic console comes equipped with an aerated livewell to keep your catch fresh. The 23"x 25" U-Shaped pontoon logs with Maxifloat Foam provide maximum flotation and superior ride.



Sparkman Price: Only $11,650

For more information on this boat, visit the G3 website at http://www.g3boats.com/SunCatcherSeries/PB18Fish/.