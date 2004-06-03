Guide 175 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

BASS STYLE BOATS

Guide 175

The stylish Guide 175 offers the "New Generation" performance stepped hull with a 56" wide bottom for outstanding stability & excellent turning capabilities. The durable marine grade vinyl covered decks & floors make this version of the popular 175 model especially suited for easy maintenance and clean up. The 7' center lockable rod storage keeps your equipment convenient and secure.

Sparkman Price: Only $11,150 $1000 Rebate Available

For more information on this boat, visit the G3 website at http://www.g3boats.com/EagleSeries/Guide_175/.

