Golden Eagle 175 pf

Generation to generation the PF 175 offers a great choice in Panfish models. The redesigned, new layout with two aerated livewells, a baitwell and custom console has all the conveniences you can imagine. It's the Crappie Anglers best choice, available in both the Silver Eagle and Golden Eagle custom colors, this boat is built to make family memories last a lifetime.

Sparkman Price: Only $11,650

For more information on this boat visit the G3 website at http://www.g3boats.com/EagleSeries/Eagle_175PF/.