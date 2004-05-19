Heartland SBC workers ready to strike tonight - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Heartland SBC workers ready to strike tonight

Heartland SBC workers ready to strike tonight
By: Tony Hensley

The clock is ticking, at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning more than a 100,000 telephone workers are expected to walk off the job to begin a four day strike. T his includes around 400 workers inCape Girardeau and thousands more elsewhere in Missouri and Illinois.

Last month, members of local 6316 held an informational picket. Union leaders say their biggest concerns are health care and jobs being sent overseas.  Local 6316 union president Jeannine Thomure says, “For right now we don't want to put the customers out. With just thought the four days would be enough for right now and then we will decide on what to do at a later date."

The phone company says it already has a good contract offer on the table.  Ashley Blaker with SBC in Dallas talked by phone with Heartland News, "We are disappointed by the Unions actions particularly in light of the very strong proposal that we have on the table."  That proposal includes a raise in wages and pensions, health coverage with no monthly co-pay and Job security.

But, the union is still worried about getting their medical bills paid and their jobs going overseas. Jeannine Thomure says, “We would like to keep our jobs here at home and healthcare. We feel that the company should continue to pay our healthcare."

Jeannine Thomure tells Heartland News that she hopes an agreement can be reached to avoid the walk-out and maintain customer service. In the meantime, Ashley Blaker with SBC says the phone company has been preparing for a walk out and has a plan in place to continue phone service.

KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage

Strikes In The United States
  • Work stoppages in North America date from colonial times, but the first documented strike for higher wages seems to have been by printers in Philadelphia (1786), who demanded a minimum wage of $6 per week. Philadelphia’s Journeymen Cordwainers became the first union to be convicted of engaging in a criminal conspiracy when they went on strike in 1806. Until the 1930s, when New Deal legislation gave unions the right to organize and strike, U.S. courts frequently ruled that strikes were illegal and issued injunctions to force employees back to work.
  • The first nationwide strike occurred in 1877, when railroad workers struck in the middle of an economic depression. With the advent in the 1880s of such labor organizations as the Knights of Labor and the American Federation of Labor, strikes became more frequent. Some of the more important industry-wide strikes in the United States have been those waged by the railroad employees in 1877 and 1894, by the United Mine Workers in 1902 and 1946–47, by the steel workers in 1919, 1937, 1952, and 1959, and by the auto workers in 1937 and 1946. Important local strikes have included those of the Western Federation of Miners in the early 20th cent. and of the Teamsters Union in Minneapolis in 1934.
  • The 1960s and 70s witnessed an increasing number of strikes by public employees, notably teachers, municipal workers, police officers, and firefighters, but generally the tendency in the United States after World War II has been toward fewer strikes. The number of strikes dropped from a record high of 470 involving 1,000 workers or more in 1952, when 2.7 million workers went on strike, to a record low of 29 in 1997, when 339,000 workers struck. (In 1988 only 118,000 workers went out on strike, but there were 40 strikes involving 1,000 workers or more.) In the 1980s employers increasingly adopted the tactic of replacing striking union workers with nonunion workers; in 1981, for example, President Reagan ordered the replacement of 8,590 members of the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization when they went on strike.
Strikes In Other Countries
  • Strikes have been frequent in all industrialized countries where labor has the right to freedom of action. In Great Britain, where the Industrial Revolution occurred first, strikes of various sorts took place during the 19th cent.; these include the antimachine riots of the Luddites, the successful work stoppage in 1889 by the London dock workers, and the bitter and unsuccessful strikes by coal miners in 1898 and 1926, the latter leading to a general strike.
  • The general strike, more successful in countries where labor unions are more closely linked to political parties than in the United States, has nevertheless also been attempted in cities there. Work stoppages have also occurred under authoritarian regimes (which often legally forbid strikes) as protests against both economic and political disabilities. Strikes against foreign owners of mines and oil fields have occurred at various times in Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Venezuela, and Iran.
  • The strike has also been used as a political weapon in the movements for independence in Asia and Africa.

Source:  Bartleby Reference

