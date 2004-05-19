Heartland SBC workers ready to strike tonight



By: Tony Hensley

The clock is ticking, at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning more than a 100,000 telephone workers are expected to walk off the job to begin a four day strike. T his includes around 400 workers in Cape Girardeau and thousands more elsewhere in Missouri and Illinois.

Last month, members of local 6316 held an informational picket. Union leaders say their biggest concerns are health care and jobs being sent overseas. Local 6316 union president Jeannine Thomure says, “For right now we don't want to put the customers out. With just thought the four days would be enough for right now and then we will decide on what to do at a later date."

The phone company says it already has a good contract offer on the table. Ashley Blaker with SBC in Dallas talked by phone with Heartland News, "We are disappointed by the Unions actions particularly in light of the very strong proposal that we have on the table." That proposal includes a raise in wages and pensions, health coverage with no monthly co-pay and Job security.

But, the union is still worried about getting their medical bills paid and their jobs going overseas. Jeannine Thomure says, “We would like to keep our jobs here at home and healthcare. We feel that the company should continue to pay our healthcare."

Jeannine Thomure tells Heartland News that she hopes an agreement can be reached to avoid the walk-out and maintain customer service. In the meantime, Ashley Blaker with SBC says the phone company has been preparing for a walk out and has a plan in place to continue phone service.