Parts of Du Quoin boil water order lifted

City water officials have lifted a boil water order for parts of the City of Du Quoin.

The order is lifted for South Madison from Grant Way to Deer Run Park, which also included all of South Lake Drive and Orchard Lane. This also includes the American Legion, Du Quoin State Bank South Town Facility, Super 8 Motel, Sonic and Moto Mart.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.