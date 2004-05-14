Kind Of The Same, Only Better!

By Gary Witzenburg, www.automedia.com

Following terrific success of its new 2004 F-150 pickups, Ford has been telling everyone who will listen that 2005 is its “Year of the Car,” and has backed that up with fall introductions of its all-new Ford Five Hundred and Mercury Montego sedans and a hot retro-look new Mustang. Now comes this equally all-new and hugely significant Freestyle.

Not exactly a car, Freestyle is a car-based “crossover.” Crossover? Think of it as the legitimate love child of a family sedan and an SUV. Toyota is credited with inventing the category by dropping a wagon-like body on its front-drive Camry platform to create the Lexus RX 300, which was superceded for 2004 by the larger RX 330. Most others have followed.

Overview

But Freestyle one-ups most in several ways, especially at the price. For one, it’s a brilliant job of packaging a lot of people and cargo space into a maneuverable, modest-sized body. Three-row seating is standard, with actual adult-size room in the way back. Typical crossover competitors either don’t offer third-row seats or charge extra for them, and few have back-row room suitable for grown-ups.

“Freestyle blends the looks of an SUV, the versatility of a minivan and the confidence of an all-wheel-drive sedan,” says Ford. “Freestyle is the crossover done right,” adds Group Vice President, Product Creation, Phil Martens. “We didn’t try to adapt an existing minivan or sport-utility platform. Freestyle is built from the ground up as a crossover with class-leading spaciousness, seven-passenger comfort, versatility and all-wheel-drive capability.”

Freestyle, like Five Hundred and Montego, sits on a sophisticated Volvo-derived platform (Ford owns Volvo as part of its Premier Automotive Group) with available AWD and state-of-the-art safety technology. Its 3.0-liter DOHC 24-valve aluminum V-6—which meets very tough Federal Tier II, Bin 5 and California LEV II standards for low-emission vehicles—is far from the most powerful in class at 203 hp and 207 lb.-ft. of torque, but its smooth CVT (continuously variable transmission) makes it both livelier and more fuel-efficient (EPA estimated 20 city/27 hwy mpg for 2WD) than it would be with a conventional automatic. Because the CVT lets the engine seek its most efficient rpm, you’ll hear it race ahead of vehicle speed during brisk acceleration, but it’s usually transparent as it goes about its work with no shifts interrupting the power flow.

Flexible Interior

Upright “command” seating in all three rows provides all-day comfort for seven adults. The middle and back-row seats flip and fold into multiple configurations for hauling people, cargo or any combination. Folding both down gives cargo capacity rivaling full-size SUVs. Second-row seats flip forward for easy third-row access. The third-row seat—available as a full or 50/50 split bench—folds, flips rearward and stows in the floor for a level load surface.

The front buckets, covered in fabric or optional leather trim, provide good lumbar and lateral support, the second row offers a choice of reclining captain’s chairs or a 60/40 split-folding bench, and standard adjustable tracks for the captain’s chairs can increase legroom for Limited models. Third row room is enhanced by a raised rear roof and second-row seatbacks designed to maximize third-row foot space. Ford contends that no competitive vehicle offers as much combined 3-row passenger room, and Freestyle’s second- and third-row legroom and third-row knee clearance are best-in-class.

The well-equipped Freestyle SE rides on 17-inch wheels and tires. Our mid-range test SEL adds appearance accents, electronic message center, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and a premium sound system. The top-of-the-line Limited sports a monochromatic exterior and addsan Audiophile sound system and perforated leather seating surfaces with heated front seats. SE and SEL interiors have carbon-fiber-look trim, while the Limited gets simulated wood. A convenient covered storage bin sits atop the instrument panel, an overhead console, standard on all models, provides room for sunglasses and garage door openers, the first-row console has a convenient 12V power outlet, and a convex “conversation mirror” lets the driver keep an eye on rear passengers.

Sedan Dynamics

Completing the crossover equation is sport-sedan-style dynamics, thanks to the “Volvo-inspired” architecture’s fully independent suspension and class-leading torsional rigidity. Its responsive handling and surprising agility result from a carefully tuned combination of front MacPherson struts, coil-over rear shocks, rack-and-pinion steering and optimized suspension geometry all around, and its ABS braking system features aluminum dual-piston front calipers.

The available AWD uses an electronically controlled, electro-hydraulic Haldex limited-slip coupling ahead of the rear differential to transfer virtually all available torque to the rear wheels whenever the front wheels slip. Electronic controls gather information from the ABS system and other sensors to enable the system to react within 50 milliseconds—much faster and more seamlessly than viscous-coupling systems, and available traction control provides side-to-side torque transfer. On a steep gravel hill provided for comparison during our media drive, the Freestyle easily outclassed rivals Chrysler Pacifica and Buick Rendezvous when it effortless regained headway after stopping partway up, while the others couldn’t.

Safety Package

Freestyle pays particular attention to side-impact protection, according to Ford, thanks in part to extensive computer crash modeling that allowed engineers to optimize its energy-management structures, which include side pillars laser-welded to redirect crash forces underneath the seats. This energy is further channeled through a cross-car tube around the passenger compartment. As part of the “command” seating configuration, the front seats are mounted atop this structure, which has the added benefit of creating airline-style foot room for second-row passengers.

Ford’s patented Personal Safety System adds new features to enhance impact protection. Using information from weight and impact sensors in the front passenger seat, it can choose from one of two deployment speeds or suppress the bag altogether. Ford also breaks new ground with Freestyle’s innovative adaptive steering column, which is designed to collapse horizontally at two different speeds depending on whether the driver is belted. In addition, the driver side airbag deployment is tailored the driver’s seat position on its track. An optional package includes side airbags and Ford’s Safety Canopy™, designed to provide side-impact and rollover protection for all three rows of passengers.

Freestyle looks right at home between the smaller car-based Escape and larger truck-based Explorer in the Ford SUV family. And it seems to us the best overall package.