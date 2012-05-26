Teen convicted for threatening school official

A former Geneva student has been convicted of threatening a school official in an email he sent last year.

The Kane County State's Attorney announced Daniel Diomedes' conviction Friday on disorderly conduct charges. The 19-year-old faces a sentence of probation or up to three years in the prison.

In April 2011, Diomedes sent a third party witness an email threatening to kill a dean at Geneva High School, where he was a student. The witness contacted the school and police department.

Diomedes, who has since moved to St. Charles, waived his right to a jury trial. Diomedes' next court appearance for sentencing is in August.

Diomedes is free on $2,000 bond and GPS monitoring. Diomedes is prohibited from contact with the educator and from entering Geneva High School.

