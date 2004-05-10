Who Will Survive?

Special thanks to our contest sponsor, Sikeston Motor Company!
Thanks to the hundreds of you who entered our weekly contest, and congratulations to the episode winners below. Each winners receives an exclusive Survior: All Stars Rucksack and a certificate for a free oil change at Sikeston Motor Company.
Here is the final, official list of winners:
|
EPISODE
|
WINNER
|
HOMETOWN
|
WEEKLY POINTS
|
16 - 5/9/04
|
mcwazo
|
Carbondale
|
60
|
15 – 5/6/04
|
Rich
|
Fredericktown
|
40
|
14 – 4/29/04
|
jtmouse72
|
Jackson
|
30
|
13 – 4/22/04
|
Sir_Vie_Vur
|
Paducah
|
40
|
12 - 4/15/04
|
Thudley
|
Mt. Vernon
|
40
|
11 - 4/8/04
|
Jen
|
Benton, Mo.
|
30
|
10 - 4/1/04
|
Brenkis
|
Waltonville
|
30
|
8 - 3/17/04
|
Malaika
|
Cape Girardeau
|
40
|
7 - 3/11/04
|
Ruppie
|
Sikeston
|
30
|
6 - 3/4/04
|
maryeliz83
|
Anna
|
30
|
5 - 2/26/04
|
BONNIESUE
|
Cape Girardeau
|
40
|
4 - 2/19/04
|
jaren
|
Cape Girardeau
|
40
|
3 - 2/12/04
|
regnad
|
Murray
|
30
|
2 - 2/5/04
|
cindybud
|
Herrin
|
30
|
1 - 2/1/04
|
carolann
|
Van Buren
|
20
Since episode #9 was a "review" show, there is no winner for that week.
Did you find the Secret Survivor Button? Click here to see the Survivor Button final list of winners.
