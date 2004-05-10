Who Will Survive? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Who Will Survive?

Special thanks to our contest sponsor, Sikeston Motor Company!

Thanks to the hundreds of you who entered our weekly contest, and congratulations to the episode winners below.  Each winners receives an exclusive Survior: All Stars Rucksack and a certificate for a free oil change at Sikeston Motor Company.

Here is the final, official list of winners:

EPISODE

WINNER

HOMETOWN

WEEKLY POINTS

16 - 5/9/04

mcwazo

Carbondale

60

15 – 5/6/04

Rich

Fredericktown

40

14 – 4/29/04

jtmouse72

Jackson

30

13 – 4/22/04

Sir_Vie_Vur

Paducah

40

12 - 4/15/04

Thudley

Mt. Vernon

40

11 - 4/8/04

Jen

Benton, Mo.

30

10 - 4/1/04

Brenkis

Waltonville

30

8 - 3/17/04

Malaika

Cape Girardeau

40

7 - 3/11/04

Ruppie

Sikeston

30

6 - 3/4/04

maryeliz83

Anna

30

5 - 2/26/04

BONNIESUE

Cape Girardeau

40

4 - 2/19/04

jaren

Cape Girardeau

40

3 - 2/12/04

regnad

Murray

30

2 - 2/5/04

cindybud

Herrin

30

1 - 2/1/04

carolann

Van Buren

20

Since episode #9 was a "review" show, there is no winner for that week.

