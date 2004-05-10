Who Will Survive?

Special thanks to our contest sponsor, Sikeston Motor Company!

Thanks to the hundreds of you who entered our weekly contest, and congratulations to the episode winners below. Each winners receives an exclusive Survior: All Stars Rucksack and a certificate for a free oil change at Sikeston Motor Company.

Here is the final, official list of winners:

EPISODE WINNER HOMETOWN WEEKLY POINTS 16 - 5/9/04 mcwazo Carbondale 60 15 – 5/6/04 Rich Fredericktown 40 14 – 4/29/04 jtmouse72 Jackson 30 13 – 4/22/04 Sir_Vie_Vur Paducah 40 12 - 4/15/04 Thudley Mt. Vernon 40 11 - 4/8/04 Jen Benton, Mo. 30 10 - 4/1/04 Brenkis Waltonville 30 8 - 3/17/04 Malaika Cape Girardeau 40 7 - 3/11/04 Ruppie Sikeston 30 6 - 3/4/04 maryeliz83 Anna 30 5 - 2/26/04 BONNIESUE Cape Girardeau 40 4 - 2/19/04 jaren Cape Girardeau 40 3 - 2/12/04 regnad Murray 30 2 - 2/5/04 cindybud Herrin 30 1 - 2/1/04 carolann Van Buren 20

Since episode #9 was a "review" show, there is no winner for that week.

