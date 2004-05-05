Autism Link
By: Wendy Ray
There's a growing effort across the country to determine what causes autism in children. Some parents believe the preservative thimerasol found in childhood vaccines may be the reason; one Heartland mom shares that belief. Dena Petzoldt says it's critical that thimerasol is banned from childhood vaccines. She hopes it helps other families who have children living with autism.
Benjamin Petzoldt's life started out like a parent's dream. At one year old he was saying a few words and had eye contact just like he was supposed to, but about six months later Benjamin's health started to slip and he was diagnosed with pervasive development disorder a type of autism. Benjamin's parents took him to an autism doctor in Louisiana. His mom Dena says, "She did a lot of testing. Hair analysis, blood, urine, and found out he has a lot of heavy metals in his hair including mercury, lead, arsenic." Benjamin is seven years old now and his mom Dena has reason to believe thimerasol, a preservative found in childhood vaccines, may be a reason her son is autistic. "We have evidence with tests that came back. We do believe it affects not 100 percent of autism cases but has an affect because autism is an epidemic," Dena says. Dena has even put her two year old daughter Lori Ann on a special vaccination schedule recommended by their autism doctor. "We're not giving her the shots all together. An infant usually gets three or four shots and we're spreading them out," Dena says. "One thing we are making sure of is when she gets a vaccine it's thimerasol free and you can request that."
A bill banning thimerasol from childhood vaccines has passed through the Missouri house and is now waiting to be put on the Senate calendar. A similar bill that has been passed by Iowa's House and Senate is waiting on the Governor's signature. If that happens, thimerasol would be banned in vaccines starting in 2006 in Iowa. If you are concerned talk to your doctor about thimerasol free vaccinations, but some people say there is scientific proof thimerasol doesn't cause autism in children.
Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.
Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.
White natural decrease among 30-to-59-year-old whites in these states result from drug-induced deaths, intentional suicide, accidental drug overdose and alcohol deaths, the report stated.
White natural decrease among 30-to-59-year-old whites in these states result from drug-induced deaths, intentional suicide, accidental drug overdose and alcohol deaths, the report stated.
The vaccine helps fight Type 1 diabetes by stopping the immune system from attacking the pancreas.
The vaccine helps fight Type 1 diabetes by stopping the immune system from attacking the pancreas.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the first confirmed case of West Nile virus in the state for 2018.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the first confirmed case of West Nile virus in the state for 2018.
Some dairy-free brands have just as many calories and saturated fats as dairy ice cream.
Some dairy-free brands have just as many calories and saturated fats as dairy ice cream.
A federal report says people who lived near or played in a contaminated St. Louis-area creek from the 1960s to the 1990s may have increased risk of developing cancer.
A federal report says people who lived near or played in a contaminated St. Louis-area creek from the 1960s to the 1990s may have increased risk of developing cancer.
Students who reported having sex dropped from 47.8 percent in 2007 to 39.5 percent in 2017.
Students who reported having sex dropped from 47.8 percent in 2007 to 39.5 percent in 2017.