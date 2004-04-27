Recruiting Nurses
By: Wendy Ray
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO --In just eight years more than one million nurses will be needed, that's according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The shortage today is unlike any that's been seen before and Heartland hospitals are feeling the crunch. Hospital auxiliaries from across the Heartland met Tuesday to figure out what to do. They've always been responsible for helping out their hospitals by volunteering their time and raising money, but now they've added another big responsibility to their list with recruiting young men and women into the nursing profession.
Barbara Ernst, the vice president of Patient Care Services at Perry County Memorial Hospital says, "Hospitals are open 24/7 so that's a double edged sword. We need to staff 24/7 and we need someone for days, nights, weekends and holidays" Ernst and several other speakers at this year's Missouri Association of Hospital Auxiliaries meeting pointed out finding more nurses is getting harder to do. Auxiliary members want to help, so they're learning what they can do to recruit nurses. Saint Francis employee Pat Miller Williams knows it's needed. "Living here in Cape Girardeau and working at Saint Francis I know there has been a shortage of RNs and LPNs," she says. Sue Balsamo volunteers at Southeast Hospital. She says there is a small shortage at Southeast so the auxiliary there also works to recruit prospective nurses. "We give scholarships to students who not only want to be nurses but who also want to go into the medical field," Balsamo says. That's just one positive thing that can be done. Auxiliary members also heard suggestions on how to make scholarship applications less complicated and help make work environments positive. "You can't turn out nurses overnight," Balsamo says. "People have to be in school and study to become a nurse so it's a problem, we need to address it now so it won't get worse."
Auxiliary members put together an action plan on what they can do to recruit and keep nurses. Members came up with projects to achieve those goals.
