Recruiting Nurses - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Recruiting Nurses

Recruiting Nurses
By: Wendy Ray

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO --In just eight years more than one million nurses will be needed, that's according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The shortage today is unlike any that's been seen before and Heartland hospitals are feeling the crunch. Hospital auxiliaries from across the Heartland met Tuesday to figure out what to do. They've always been responsible for helping out their hospitals by volunteering their time and raising money, but now they've added another big responsibility to their list with recruiting young men and women into the nursing profession.

Barbara Ernst, the vice president of Patient Care Services at Perry County Memorial Hospital says, "Hospitals are open 24/7 so that's a double edged sword. We need to staff 24/7 and we need someone for days, nights, weekends and holidays" Ernst and several other speakers at this year's Missouri Association of Hospital Auxiliaries meeting pointed out finding more nurses is getting harder to do. Auxiliary members want to help, so they're learning what they can do to recruit nurses. Saint Francis employee Pat Miller Williams knows it's needed. "Living here in Cape Girardeau and working at Saint Francis I know there has been a shortage of RNs and LPNs," she says. Sue Balsamo volunteers at Southeast Hospital. She says there is a small shortage at Southeast so the auxiliary there also works to recruit prospective nurses. "We give scholarships to students who not only want to be nurses but who also want to go into the medical field," Balsamo says. That's just one positive thing that can be done. Auxiliary members also heard suggestions on how to make scholarship applications less complicated and help make work environments positive. "You can't turn out nurses overnight," Balsamo says. "People have to be in school and study to become a nurse so it's a problem, we need to address it now so it won't get worse."

Auxiliary members put together an action plan on what they can do to recruit and keep nurses. Members came up with projects to achieve those goals.

  • HealthMore>>

  • The creator of Internet Explorer wants to read your mind with a bracelet

    The creator of Internet Explorer wants to read your mind with a bracelet

    Thursday, June 21 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-06-21 21:15:03 GMT
    The idea of controlling a computer with your thoughts sounds amazing. A New York startup called CRTL-Labs has created a non-invasive device they claim will make this an everyday reality.
    The idea of controlling a computer with your thoughts sounds amazing. A New York startup called CRTL-Labs has created a non-invasive device they claim will make this an everyday reality.

  • The best wetsuits

    The best wetsuits

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 2:29 PM EDT2018-06-19 18:29:11 GMT
    An investment in a good wetsuit allows you to surf from sunup to sundown, while the right fit keeps you warm and dry all day long. To help you navigate the sea of available options, we've put together a list of the...
    An investment in a good wetsuit allows you to surf from sunup to sundown, while the right fit keeps you warm and dry all day long. To help you navigate the sea of available options, we've put together a list of the best...

  • From J.A.R.V.I.S to John Legend, here are our favorite A.I. assistants

    From J.A.R.V.I.S to John Legend, here are our favorite A.I. assistants

    Thursday, June 21 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-06-21 20:00:08 GMT
    John Legend will soon be a voice option for Google Assistant, which got us to thinking: What are some of the best voices of technology through the years? From HAL to KITT, our list takes a deep dive into the world...
    John Legend will soon be a voice option for Google Assistant, which got us to thinking: What are some of the best voices of technology through the years? From HAL to KITT, our list takes a deep dive into the world of A.I....
    •   

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's

    New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:13:24 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-06-22 19:04:46 GMT
    A team led by researchers at New York's Mount Sinai Health System found that certain viruses - including two extremely common herpes viruses - affect the behavior of genes involved in Alzheimer's. (Source: Raycom Media)A team led by researchers at New York's Mount Sinai Health System found that certain viruses - including two extremely common herpes viruses - affect the behavior of genes involved in Alzheimer's. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

    Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

  • Some fear changes to state laws as US weighs pot medicine

    Some fear changes to state laws as US weighs pot medicine

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 06:20:35 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-06-22 16:13:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...
    Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.
    Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.

  • Research shows more white deaths than births in 26 US states

    Research shows more white deaths than births in 26 US states

    Friday, June 22 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-06-22 15:56:34 GMT

    White natural decrease among 30-to-59-year-old whites in these states result from drug-induced deaths, intentional suicide, accidental drug overdose and alcohol deaths, the report stated.

    White natural decrease among 30-to-59-year-old whites in these states result from drug-induced deaths, intentional suicide, accidental drug overdose and alcohol deaths, the report stated.

    •   
Powered by Frankly