Sugarbusters: Dr. Says It's Okay

You wouldn't think a doctor would be in favor of a fad diet. But family practice doctor, Mark Kasten says he's found one that works. He even recommends it to his patients and has lost 20 pounds himself by following the Sugarbusters diet. "I like it for the simple fact that it's easy. It's simple, it doesn't take a lot of thought. I think diets get so complicated," says Kasten.

The basis behind Sugarbusters is that sugar is the enemy and that means say goodbye to foods like carrots and white potatoes and hello to all the proteins and fats you can handle like ham, sausage and even bacon.

The Sugarbusters diet says you can't eat any refined sugars and few carbohydrates. This approach is supposed to reduce sugar levels therefore encouraging weight loss. There's even a book to go along with the diet that shows you which foods are a go and which ones are a no so you keep away from sugars.

But nutrition expert Lori Pettet doesn't believe in this weight loss approach. "There are no scientific studies to prove this," says Pettet. There's also the increased risk of heart disease due to the large amounts of meats, often fatty ones, that are consumed. But Lori's bigger concern is that Sugarbusters dieters won't get the nutrients they need. "Mainly with Sugarbusters it's telling you to stop eating a food group you can't get all your nutrients that way," says Pettet.

Dr. Kasten says this approach is well-rounded. "The food groups are addressed. It recommends whole grains and that's what's recommended by dietitians. There are meat and dairy products and you can eat almost, almost every fruit and vegetable. I see it as a very healthy diet," says Kasten.

Sugarbusters has brought Dr. Kasten success but to keep off the weight he's making Sugarbusters more of a lifestyle, not just a diet. Nutrition experts warn against that, but Dr. Kasten argues it's a safe weight loss approach if you're looking to loose two to four pounds a month safely.

