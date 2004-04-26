Tornadoes Injure Five, Destroy Homes

By: Tony Hensley

ELLSINORE, MO -- Two tornados hit the Heartland this weekend, leaving at least 5 people injured, and thousands of dollars in damage.

According to the national weather service, an F-1 tornado hit 4 miles south of the Wayne County town of Patterson at 5:52 p.m. Saturday. The tornado packed winds of 100 miles per hour, and stayed on the ground for 4 miles. 20 minutes earlier, an F-2 tornado hit one mile west of the Carter County town of Ellsinore. That twister packed 150 mile per hour winds and stayed on the ground for almost eight miles. “This is where they found her here underneath a bunch of stuff and we go her out from underneath stuff." Travis Jameson said.

Seven people were inside this trailer when the tornado hit shortly after 5:00 p.m.. Tara Jameson’s baby boy, sister and 4 other family members were inside when the front part of the home was ripped off. “They tried to get out of the trailer and mike my sisters boyfriend realized they couldn't. They just hit the floor and whenever they did they said it felt like two hands picking up the trailer and flipping it over and slamming it." Tara Jameson said. Luckily, everyone made it out alive and while they are recovering from the injuries, other shift through rubble for belongings. Thomas Roark says, “This trailer was on one side of the twister and a trailer that sat on the other side of that telephone pole was on the other side. It picked this one up and sat it over there and picked that one up and sat it over here."

The early morning sun brought light to the destruction that left many burning what the tornado left behind. Thomas Roark says, “That's all my sister-in laws stuff there. Washer and dryer and everything and her dryer is in the ditch over next to the highway and also her recliner and her birth certificate over there across the road."

Kennith Leach is also pushing through the rubble. Leach says 3 storage units costing more than two hundred thousand dollars once stood on these concrete slabs now scattered in nearby fields and in tops of these trees more than 5 miles away. But, on top of all that leach is more concerned about his son losing his home. Kennith Leach says, “When you come and your son has lots thousands. That is the part that has bothered me the worst. That my son has lost everything that he has.” Curtis Leach says, “It's a total lose but we are finding little things that I would have to have kept that been able to find."

As the tornado moved across Highway 60 less than a mile from Ellsinore City limits, it moved the United Country Barnhill Realty business 10 feet it's foundation. Owner, Becky Barnhill says the building and almost everything inside is destroyed. Becky Barnhill says, “There is a board shot down through the roof in the backroom and all my desks are all thrown over." As people search through debris to try and pick up the broken pieces many say they will rebuild.