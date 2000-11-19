StormTeam Kids' Art

Do you like to draw? Do you have an interest in weather? Do you like to draw pictures that deal with the weather? If you answered yes to any of these questions, why not send us your art?!? We will post your drawing on the "StormTeam Stuff for Kids Only!" website. This will allow for everyone to take a look at it!

Send your picture to the station, at the address below. Include your name, age, and hometown. We will post it to the gallery as soon as possible.

StormTeam Stuff for Kids Only!

c/o KFVS

P.O. Box 100

Cape Girardeau, MO 63702