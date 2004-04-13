Search for Mary Lee Grobe Goes Underground

By: CJ Cassidy BUTLER CO., MO -- M

ore than six months after

M

ary

L

ee

G

robe mysteriously disappears, investigators begin a major search behind her granddaughter's home.

P

olice say an anonymous caller tipped them off

, s

aying the 74-

y

ear-old's body could be found buried underneath the septic tank.

G robe was last seen outside her P oplar B luff home, S eptember 27th, 2003. P olice say they decided to dig after the caller reported seeing M ary L ee's son putting in a septic tank around the time she went missing. B ut some family members say they're even more frustrated now. "E verything in this investigation has centered right here on this property ," Kenny Grobe, Mary Lee's son says.

Kenny Grobe didn't think police would find anything , and about two hours into the dig, Butler County Sheriff B ill H eaton confirmed his prediction. "W e're down deep enough into surface that it was hard and you couldn't tell there hadn't been any previous digging as deep as went ," Heaton said.

A nd while the G robe family understands police have to follow up on every lead , their frustrations were still obvious, T uesday morning. "B utler C ounty doesn't have the manpower to do anything , but then some crackpot calls in on telephone and they have to do something like this ," Kenny Grobe says. "M y grandmother was still here when the septic tank was dug in the first place ," Amy Grobe pointed out. Most family members believe Mary Lee's still alive, but her daughter and son-in-law in S aint L ouis don't seem to think so.