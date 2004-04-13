Paying at the Pump - Money Saving Tips

By: Tony Hensley

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- Prices at the pump are likely to keep soaring. As of Friday, April 2nd the national average is a $1.82 a gallon.

That may leave you feeling helpless. But there are ways to help ease the burden on your wallet. But there are several tips to help you save money and believe it or not doing something as simple as making sure your tires are properly inflated will help you get better gas mileage.

The Environmental Protection Agency says an under inflated tire can cost you up to 2 mpg and that's not all. There are 13 other ways that help you make the most of your miles. Slow Down. The E.P.A. says every 5 miles per hour over 60 is like adding a dime to the cost of a gallon of gas. Also, quick starts or a lot of passing uses more gas then you may think. Take advantage of cash only stations. Owners at those places don't have to pay the credit card company's saving you at least 5 cents per gallon. Share a ride. An easy way to double your gas mileage is to carpool with someone willing to do half the driving. Ride the bus. Every day that you don't drive alone saves you money.

Check websites that list local gas prices. There you can find surveys of more than 20,000 gas stations across the country nightly and finds the least expensive gasoline in your zip code. Maybe you are like Amy Kerr fueling up a car that's not so hard on gas.

Amy Kerr says, “We have another car that gets better gas mileage then this one but this one is fine. It gets better mileage then the truck I used to have which we got rid of just because of gas prices going up." Consider using gift cards like the ones you see at Wal-mart. You can save as much as 3 cents per gallon. Check traffic before you leave. Idling in traffic means zero mpg. Keeping your car in shape is another way to save big bucks.

Pat Hume says, “If the spark plugs get worn out they don't burn as efficiently. If a wire gets bad and start missing it could affect your mileage. You also switch to better oil. Check your air filter, fuel filter just stuff like that. Keep everything in top condition and it should help the mileage."