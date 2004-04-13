Trash or Treasure - Either Way, It's Going Away

By: Tony Hensley

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- For week in April residents in Cape Girardeau can throw away all their junk and the city will carry it away for free. But, this will be the last year for spring clean-up. City Hall is cutting budgets and the costly clean-up is a victim.

T his is the week when people are throwing away everything a couch, a television and a set of box springs and mattress. All part of Cape Girardeau 's annual Spring Cleanup Program, an event that will not take place next year. You can drive any neighborhood and know what time of year it is by the piles of trash. But, this is a site that will soon be no more.

George Baron says, “It's a shame. I really like the service. Every year it seems like I have a few more things that I thought I was going to keep. But, as you can see it doesn't take much to pile up." Cape 's annual Spring Cleanup Program was crushed when the City Council voted back in February to stop picking up the so called junk for free. Tom Emmendorfer says, “I've kind of gotten used to being able to taking all the trash out and it's kind of fun watching everybody else come by and pick up your trash to. But, yes I'm going to miss it."

Mayor Jay Knudtson says if the City's fire tax passes in June it would generate $2,000,000. Money that would allow the City to go back and look at the 30 different programs cut to balance the budget programs like the Spring Cleanup. Tom Emmerdorf says, “Trust that the mayor is going to do the right thing for the citizens of cape and I guess we have to look at that. If it's something that needs to be taken out yes! But, I think we need to do a better job of letting the citizens know why it's being taken out."

If have anything you want to get rid of all you need to do is make sure you have it out on curb by 6:00 a.m. the day your trash is normally collected. For those who are looking for a diamond in the rough, this is the only week you can pilfer through someone else's trash without breaking the law.