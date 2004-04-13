Governor Asks for College Textbook Pricing Investigation

By: Lauren Keith

CARBONDALE, IL -- Are college students paying more than their fair share for the basics, like textbooks? Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich thinks so. He wants the Board of Higher Education to see if publishers are engaged in price gouging.

Last week, three student research groups released a report that says college students spend about $900 a year for textbooks only. Researchers say those costs are rising because of unnecessary add-ons, like cd-roms and study manuals.

Randy Johnson manages the 710 Bookstore near the SIU campus, and he also has a child in college. He definitely knows how much textbooks cost, and how the final price can dig into a family's wallet. But he says local bookstores aren't to blame. "There's really not much we can do when it's based on the publisher at a starting point," said Johnson. He also adds SIU student pay considerably less than other college students.

There are three competing campus bookstores in Carbondale. "Students do have many sources now to look for competitive prices on the textbooks. So, SIU students are at an advantage when it comes to that. Most campuses, there aren't that many bookstores to choose from," said Johnson.

KFVS-12 checked around to see just how competitive those prices are. A basic math book for freshman cost exactly the same at all three stores, and even on-line. It's $112 brand new and $84 if you buy it used. "I actually think it gets a little expensive for most of the books you pay for," said SIU senior Thomas Hancock. Freshman Frederic William disagrees: "I think the amount we pay for books is reasonable considering we can sell our books back at the end of the semester and get a portion back."

Book buy-back sales usually benefit both the student and the bookstore. "It's our advantage to buy used books. We don't have to pay for the freight. We save money by buying it from students rather than ordering it," said Johnson.