Counterfeit Money Seized

By: Arnold Wyrick

CARBONDALE, IL -- How do you know when that $20 bill in your wallet is worth its face value, or worthless? That's a question a couple of retail clerks in Carbondale had to answer when a Chicago man tried to use counterfeit bills in their stores.

Police say the $20 is fast becoming the bill of choice for counterfeiters. "I think it's used a lot, and I think it doesn't draw as much attention as a $50 or $100. And I think technology has made it a lot easier to counterfeit bills," says Sergeant Don Priddy of the Carbondale Police Department.

Police caught up with 33-year old Morio Morris at the University Mall in Carbondale, at the time he had more then $750 in phony currency. Workers at Mac's Marathon say Morris came into their store and tried to use one of his homemade bills. "The bill looked very faded, it didn't quite have the right texture to it. And it was very strange the way he was acting. So I marked it, and it was counterfeit," says Barbara Montgomery of Mac's. "He left the store immediately, and I got a description of his car and the license plate, and called police," said Montgomery.

A short while later police say they received another call of a man using a counterfeit bill at Office Max in Carbondale. "He asked my clerk to have somebody check it, which was really odd," says Store Manager Desiree Arnold. "We both looked at it, and it was faded. When we held it up to the light you couldn't see the impression on the side. He was acting real suspicious, and he only bought something for three dollars, and tried to pay for it with a $20. He actually had three dollars on him. Then the guy ripped the $20 in half and threw it on the counter,and said I guess I don't need this, and walked out the door," said Arnold.

She called police and a short while later they located his car parked outside the University Mall, where they waited for Morris to return, and arrested him. Morris is charged with 2 counts of forgery, and 1count of retail theft. His bond is set at $10,000.

Sgt. Priddy says they've seen more counterfeit bills in the past few months then they've seen in the past few years. "Several years ago where you may have had to have a printing press to do it. Now with the advance of color printers, and home computers it's a lot more accessible," said Priddy.