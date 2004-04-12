Heartland Grammy Winner Comes Home

By: Ryan Tate

KENNETT, MO -- When the outgoing Kennett Chamber of Commerce president needed a keynote speaker for this year's awards banquet, he pulled some strings to get Kennett's favorite daughter.

Sheryl Crow headlined the night's dinner, sitting near Missouri Governor Bob Holden and United States Representative Jo Ann Emerson. "It's great I can come home," Crow said. "I still have family here and plenty of friends who raised kids here."

She also helps out in hometown. Crow says she tunes in to what's going on by getting her church's newsletter as well as the Daily Dunklin Democrat, the town's local newspaper. That's how she found out voters in Kennett turned down a tax increase for a new swimming pool. So she teamed up with a couple of friends to build a pool one block from the downtown square. "I have so many good memories that came out of the city pool, I fell like everyone should have the opportunity to learn how to swim."