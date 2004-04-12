Storage Break-Ins

By: CJ Cassidy

Cape Girardeau, MO -- S

ome

H

eartland folks awoke to a nasty surprise

E

aster

S

unday.

I

nstead of checking out what the

E

aster bunny brought them

,

they had to go see if any of their property had been stolen

.

A bout 12 customers found their storage units at the RD M ini S torage facility in C ape G irardeau, broken into. P olice see this type of burglary several times a year , and thieves generally tend to hit more than one unit at a time. B ut investigators say if you own a storage unit it's also within your power to try and make it burglar-proof.

V ictor P atterson is one of twelve people whose rental units were broken into sometime this weekend at the storage facility . P atterson found a TV missing ; someone else reported power tools were taken. "I think what they were looking for were fast moving items like TVs, DVDs. VCRs, things like that things that would sell quickly ," Patterson says.

T he owner of the storage units R ichard D ippold says when he came in S unday morning to change the tape in the security cameras he noticed some of the locks on his rental units had been broken into and also noticed the security cameras had been turned away. A t this point he's still going over the footage from this weekend to see if there are any clues as to who might have broken in.

D ippold points out it's the first time in more than five years he's had any break ins, and police say they know how tough it can be to keep a close watch, all the time. "Y ou'd want to locate cameras in a position that people wouldn't grab-em, turn-em, move-em, or grab a camera and break them ," Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says. P olice also say don't make it easy for criminals to break in , they suggest you follow V ictor P attersons example. "W e had a master lock on there , which makes it comparatively easy to break in if you had a lock cutter , but the locks we bought are round locks which are feasibly impossible to cut ," Patterson says.