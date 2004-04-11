Family & Friends Remember Nathan Rettig

By CJ Cassidy

SIKESTON, MO -- F

riends and family say

a

S

ikeston teenager achieved more in 13 years, than most people do in a lifetime.

M ost racing fans across the H eartland knew and admired N athan Rettig for his enthusiasm on the track. N athan died of head and neck injuries F riday morning, after he flipped his ATV . I t's something most teenagers even older 18 or 19 dream about ; B ut at only 13, N athan was among very few race car drivers across the H eartland, who actually made his dream a reality. "H e was just someone every time you looked at him he was smiling he was just happy when he'd get out of the race car ," Billy James, a fellow race car driver.

L iving close to the R ettigs, in S ikeston, J ames followed N athan's career, when the young boy started driving at the age of five. B ut in the past four years , J ames actually raced against N athan in late model races, and despite their difference in ages, the two became close friends. "W henever he came to the race track he was always trying to outrun me I was trying to outrun him ," he says.

"I t was a natural thing for N athan to become a driver , because he was a clean driver he was a good driver ; he understood what racing was ," Stan Myers, Promoter at the Auto Tire and Parts, NAPA Race Park in Benton, MO, says. A nd while J ames says he'll miss the challenge of going up against N athan, it's the fun loving warm spirited teen, he will miss most.

F uneral services will start at 10 :30 M onday morning, at S aint F rancis X avier C atholic C hurch i n S ikeston.

KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage

ATV Facts

In 1998 there were over 60,000 reported ATV-related injuries.

In 1997 over 30,000 children under the age of 16 were injured in ATV-related accidents.

It has been estimated that ATV-related injuries have doubled in the past 5 years in the United States.

In a recent 5 year period ATV-related injuries requiring emergency room assistance have increased over 100%.

Factors that Cause ATV Accidents

There are many different factors that may cause accidents while operating an All Terrain Vehicle. Some causes of accidents are:

Improper positioning on the vehicle.

Too many riders on the vehicle.

Lack of protective gear.

Operating an ATV at unsafe speed.

Operating an ATV under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Other causes of All Terrain Vehicle accidents are related to the production or manufacturing of the vehicle. Manufacturing defects are flaws in the manufacturing process that may result in injuries. Failure to warn is when a manufacturer knows of a hazard regarding the product and does not warn consumers of it. Design defects are errors in the manufacturer's design of the product that make the vehicle dangerous.

Preventative Measures Regarding ATV Accidents

There are many preventative measures regarding All Terrain Vehicle accidents. Riders of all ages and levels of experience should be aware of these preventative measures. Here are some tips for safe riding:

Learn proper handling of the vehicle by taking an All Terrain Vehicle training class.

Inspect your vehicle before riding. Look for proper air pressure in tires, locate all controls and cables, make sure headlights and taillights work, and check that fuel and oil levels are adequate.

Become educated about All Terrain Vehicles by reading the safety manual that accompanied your ATV.

Familiarize yourself with and follow laws that apply to ATV operation in your state.

Drive responsibly, be aware of your surroundings and weather conditions, and only ride on designated trails.

Never allow passengers to ride on your ATV.

Only ride your ATV during daylight hours.

Wear protective gear at all times. This includes a properly fitting helmet designed for ATV use, gloves, long sleeves, long pants, and boots.

Ride an ATV that is appropriate for your size and age.

age 6+ Under 70cc age 12+ 70cc - 90cc age 16+ over 90cc

Supervise children while riding ATVs at all times.

It has been proven that children under the age of 16 are the most at risk for accidents while operating ATVs. Many states do not require an age limit, license or training to operate ATVs. A typical adult-size ATV weighs between 500 and 1,000 pounds and can travel as fast as 75 miles per hour.