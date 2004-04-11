Family & Friends Remember Nathan Rettig
By CJ Cassidy
Most racing fans across the Heartland knew and admired Nathan Rettig for his enthusiasm on the track.Nathan died of head and neck injuries Friday morning, after he flipped his ATV.It's something most teenagers even older 18 or 19 dream about; But at only 13, Nathan was among very few race car drivers across the Heartland, who actually made his dream a reality. "He was just someone every time you looked at him he was smiling he was just happy when he'd get out of the race car," Billy James, a fellow race car driver.
Living close to the Rettigs, in Sikeston, James followed Nathan's career, when the young boy started driving at the age of five.But in the past four years, James actually raced against Nathan in late model races, and despite their difference in ages, the two became close friends."Whenever he came to the race track he was always trying to outrun me I was trying to outrun him," he says.
"It was a natural thing for Nathan to become a driver, because he was a clean driver he was a good driver; he understood what racing was," Stan Myers, Promoter at the Auto Tire and Parts, NAPA Race Park in Benton, MO, says. And while James says he'll miss the challenge of going up against Nathan, it's the fun loving warm spirited teen, he will miss most.
Funeral services will start at 10:30 Monday morning, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sikeston.
KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage
ATV Facts
Factors that Cause ATV Accidents
There are many different factors that may cause accidents while operating an All Terrain Vehicle. Some causes of accidents are:
Other causes of All Terrain Vehicle accidents are related to the production or manufacturing of the vehicle. Manufacturing defects are flaws in the manufacturing process that may result in injuries. Failure to warn is when a manufacturer knows of a hazard regarding the product and does not warn consumers of it. Design defects are errors in the manufacturer's design of the product that make the vehicle dangerous.
Preventative Measures Regarding ATV Accidents
There are many preventative measures regarding All Terrain Vehicle accidents. Riders of all ages and levels of experience should be aware of these preventative measures. Here are some tips for safe riding:
age 6+ Under 70cc age 12+ 70cc - 90cc age 16+ over 90cc
It has been proven that children under the age of 16 are the most at risk for accidents while operating ATVs. Many states do not require an age limit, license or training to operate ATVs. A typical adult-size ATV weighs between 500 and 1,000 pounds and can travel as fast as 75 miles per hour.
Source: Bernard and Lundgren
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Greg Seitz, Athletic Director for Jacksonville State University, tweeted that there has been "major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum."
Greg Seitz, Athletic Director for Jacksonville State University, tweeted that there has been "major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum."
The extent of damage Jacksonville received tonight isn't fully known, but it was widespread.
The extent of damage Jacksonville received tonight isn't fully known, but it was widespread.