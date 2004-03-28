Missing Woman Remembered - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff, MO

Missing Woman Remembered

By CJ Cassidy

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- Six months after a Poplar Bluff woman mysteriously disappears, friends and family come together praying for her safe return home. 74-year-old Mary Lee Grobe vanished in September, with her 150 pound black lab BB.BB returned home a few days later, but Mary Lee didn't.

Mary Lee is a diabetic with a heart condition, and when she disappeared, her family found her medicine left behind. Mary Lee's family wants everyone know they haven't given up hope that their loved one will come back home someday. "We don't believe she's dead we've been told by relatives she probably is, we don't believe she is," Grobe's oldest son Dale says.

He and his wife Barb came to Poplar Bluff, all the way from Dallas, Texas this weekend, to try and reach out to as many people as possible..As 183 balloons, one for each day Mary Lee has been missing, went floating into the sky, Grobe's grand daughter, Amy, explained the significance of the event. "Aunt Barb had these cards printed with her picture, and all of her information in the back and we are hoping it gets to someone that can give us any information about our grandma," she said.

Investigators believe Mary Lee could be with a family member, but haven't made any arrests in the case. Most of the Grobe family have their own theories as to where she could be now. "The relatives we think might've had something to do with this I really don't think had any evil intent in mind as far as taking her but we just don't know what's happened," Dale Grobe says. "We need closure. Unfortunately by death you get closure, but this is just unknowing," Barb says.

As they gathered outside Mary Lee's home to watch the balloons disappear, Grobe family members say there's one thing they can be sure of, and that's the support of the people in their community.

Meanwhile, one of Mary Lee's other children, her daughter Joyce Caldwell, who lives in Wentzville Missouri, didn't attend the ceremony today.But she did send us a fax saying her mother is not with her.She says she wants to know "why her disappearance or murder" hasn't been properly investigated.

If you have any information about Mary Lee's whereabouts, you're asked to call local authorities

