Missing Woman Remembered

M ary L ee is a diabetic with a heart condition , and when she disappeared, her family found her medicine left behind. M ary L ee's family wants everyone know they haven't given up hope that their loved one will come back home someday. "W e don't believe she's dead we've been told by relatives she probably is, we don't believe she is ," G robe's oldest son D ale says.

He and his wife B arb came to P oplar B luff, all the way from D allas, T exas this weekend , to try and reach out to as many people as possible.. A s 183 balloons, one for each day M ary L ee has been missing, went floating into the sky, G robe's grand daughter, A my, explained the significance of the event. "A unt B arb had these cards printed with her picture , and all of her information in the back and we are hoping it gets to someone that can give us any information about our grandma ," she said.

I nvestigators believe M ary L ee could be with a family member , but haven't made any arrests in the case. M ost of the G robe family have their own theories as to where she could be now. "T he relatives we think might've had something to do with this I really don't think had any evil intent in mind as far as taking her but we just don't know what's happened ," Dale Grobe says. "W e need closure . U nfortunately by death you get closure , but this is just unknowing ," Barb says.

A s they gathered outside M ary L ee's home to watch the balloons disappear , G robe family members say there's one thing they can be sure of, and that's the support of the people in their community.

M eanwhile, one of M ary L ee's other children, her daughter J oyce C aldwell, who lives in Wentzville Missouri, didn't attend the ceremony today. B ut she did send us a fax saying her mother is not with her. S he says she wants to know " why her disappearance or murder" hasn't been properly investigated.