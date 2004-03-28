Missing Woman Remembered

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- Six months after a Poplar Bluff woman mysteriously disappears, friends and family come together praying for her safe return home. 74-year-old Mary Lee Grobe vanished in September, with her 150 pound black lab BB.BB returned home a few days later, but Mary Lee didn't.
Mary Lee is a diabetic with a heart condition, and when she disappeared, her family found her medicine left behind. Mary Lee's family wants everyone know they haven't given up hope that their loved one will come back home someday. "We don't believe she's dead we've been told by relatives she probably is, we don't believe she is," Grobe's oldest son Dale says.
He and his wife Barb came to Poplar Bluff, all the way from Dallas, Texas this weekend, to try and reach out to as many people as possible..As 183 balloons, one for each day Mary Lee has been missing, went floating into the sky, Grobe's grand daughter, Amy, explained the significance of the event. "Aunt Barb had these cards printed with her picture, and all of her information in the back and we are hoping it gets to someone that can give us any information about our grandma," she said.
Investigators believe Mary Lee could be with a family member, but haven't made any arrests in the case. Most of the Grobe family have their own theories as to where she could be now. "The relatives we think might've had something to do with this I really don't think had any evil intent in mind as far as taking her but we just don't know what's happened," Dale Grobe says. "We need closure. Unfortunately by death you get closure, but this is just unknowing," Barb says.
As they gathered outside Mary Lee's home to watch the balloons disappear, Grobe family members say there's one thing they can be sure of, and that's the support of the people in their community.
Meanwhile, one of Mary Lee's other children, her daughter Joyce Caldwell, who lives in Wentzville Missouri, didn't attend the ceremony today.But she did send us a fax saying her mother is not with her.She says she wants to know "why her disappearance or murder" hasn't been properly investigated.
If you have any information about Mary Lee's whereabouts, you're asked to call local authorities
Governor Mike Parson signed his first bills as the Governor of Missouri on Friday, June 22.
Governor Mike Parson signed his first bills as the Governor of Missouri on Friday, June 22.
The Vienna Police Department in southern Illinois is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
The Vienna Police Department in southern Illinois is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says a man was arrested after they found about a half-pound of marijuana in a cave.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says a man was arrested after they found about a half-pound of marijuana in a cave.
Nearly $1,000 was raised for Martin Elementary as part of the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser.
Nearly $1,000 was raised for Martin Elementary as part of the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser.
Kentucky's Republican governor is downplaying fears that the European Union's retaliatory tariffs could disrupt the booming market for the Bluegrass state's iconic bourbon industry. But Gov. Matt...
Kentucky's Republican governor is downplaying fears that the European Union's retaliatory tariffs could disrupt the booming market for the Bluegrass state's iconic bourbon industry. But Gov. Matt Bevin's...
Sentencing is set Friday for a man charged with killing his passenger in a 2016 Lamborghini car crash.
Sentencing is set Friday for a man charged with killing his passenger in a 2016 Lamborghini car crash.
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.
The arrest warrant detailing the events leading to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme has been released.
The arrest warrant detailing the events leading to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme has been released.
Researchers in England have discovered 47 gestures or actions dogs use to communicate with us.
Researchers in England have discovered 47 gestures or actions dogs use to communicate with us.
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced a Decatur man involved in a kidnapping and child sex-trafficking plot to 30 years in prison.
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced a Decatur man involved in a kidnapping and child sex-trafficking plot to 30 years in prison.
The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.
The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.
The victim's mother stayed on the scene, watching in disbelief, wondering why it took so long for authorities to move his body.
The victim's mother stayed on the scene, watching in disbelief, wondering why it took so long for authorities to move his body.
A jury deliberating a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an East Texas woman who murdered in a Marshall motel room has ruled in favor of her family.
A jury deliberating a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an East Texas woman who murdered in a Marshall motel room has ruled in favor of her family.
The Caprock Hi-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Texas Anti-Gang Center charged 20 people with federal drug conspiracy and other drug charges. This comes after a multi-county raid on Thursday.
The Caprock Hi-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Texas Anti-Gang Center charged 20 people with federal drug conspiracy and other drug charges. This comes after a multi-county raid on Thursday.
A Hancock County man is dead after his single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from Diamondhead Airport Friday morning.
A Hancock County man is dead after his single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from Diamondhead Airport Friday morning.