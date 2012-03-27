Homeowner escapes 3rd fire in neighborhood in 10 days

The house sustained $25,000 in damages from smoke and fire.

A homeowner was able to escape a house fire overnight in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Fred Vincell says the fire broke out around midnight Tuesday at 225 O'Connell Drive.

The homeowner says he was in the bathroom and was able to escape through a window.

The house sustained fire and smoke damage.

The home has about $25,000 in losses.

It is under investigation. This the third fire in the neighborhood in 10 days.

