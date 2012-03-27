US 60 reduced to one lane after dump truck crash

Traffic is reduced to one lane on US 60 after a loaded dump truck has crashed on US 60 in Crittenden County just East of Marion.

This is about mile point 12.8 near Deer Run Estates in the Winlow Park Area between Marion and the Mattoon community.

The KYTC Crittenden Maintenance Crew has restricted traffic to one lane at the site to assist with recovery efforts.

The truck may have to be off-loaded before it can be moved, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

