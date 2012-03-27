20-year-old woman charged with driving under influence after crash

McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman accused of drunk driving Monday afternoon.

Paigelyn Hodge, 20, of Paducah is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence under 21 years old and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Hodge was driving southbound on Maxon Road with three passengers when she tried to cross US Hwy. 60 West from Maxon Road and collided with a vehicle driving by Mathew Chenier, 22, of Wickliffe. Chenier was driving westbound on Hwy. 60 West.

Hodge and her passenger were taken to Western Baptist Hospital.

