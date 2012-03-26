Business cards still popular in Heartland despite national trend - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Business cards still popular in Heartland despite national trends

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Businessmen and women are still handing out business cards in the Heartland despite national trends of a decline in the tradition.

The LA Times reports that business card sales have dropped 13 percent since 2006. It says young people are not carrying them and instead using social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Professionals in the Heartland said that's not necessarily the case here.

"I'm actually seeing just a steady pace with it," said QDR Quality Printing Owner Raymond LeGrand. "They're going to use those cards because that's how you make that connection."

"A business relationship is about building trust so when you build that trust face to face you still need to have those business cards," said Chris Foeste, the Chairman of the Cape Girardeau Young Professionals.

Foeste says he still uses the cards.

"Being in a sales position, you never know when you're going to meet a potential client so I think for me especially I've got business cards stashed away in within all my suit jackets, within my consol in my car, because you just never know when you're going to run into somebody that you're going to need to hand out your contact information," said Foeste.

"If I'm making a connection I hand it out that's my form of advertising," said LeGrand.

LeGrand says he's seen the evolution of cards from raised lettering to full color cards.

Now, the actual information on the card is evolving.

"Maybe a twitter or linked in account and any of our new business cards we're putting our QR codes on there so that you now take all of that information, put it on a QR image on the back and now I can get all of that information inside my smart phone in less that 2 seconds," said Foeste.

"Your email address, Facebook, twitter, whatever you use, you've got to get that to that customer some how," said LeGrand.

"I just think it's a standard inside the business industry," said Foeste.

"It gets your name in front of them, and keeps it in front of them, in a small concise little packet," said LeGrand.

LeGrand and Foeste say it's important to get a couple things on your business card; name and contact information. That could come in the form of a phone number, fax number, email, twitter, Facebook, or website.

LeGrand says it's also important to get your company or personal logo on the card to showcase your brand.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 6

    What you need to know April 6

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:35:39 GMT
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:50:34 GMT
    Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

  • Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:07:47 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:26:35 GMT
    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    •   
Powered by Frankly