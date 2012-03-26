Protecting your child from authority figures on wrong side of la - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Protecting your child from those in authority

(KFVS) - Making headlines recently: Authority figures finding themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Parents say they don't know who they can trust with their children, so we went to find out more about who's protecting your children at school, and how you can protect them at home.

Most recently we reported on a case in Poplar Bluff where 20-year-old Lance Hada faces charges in connection with the molestation of a 1-year-old girl.

According to court papers, the child's parents discovered the abuse after Hada babysat for the child in their Poplar Bluff home. 

Friday, we learned Sikeston Public Schools placed English teacher Andrew Delles on paid leave.

Court papers say 28-year-old Delles allegedly sent picture of himself "from the neck to the knees with no clothing in between" to a 14-year-old student's cell phone.

"In our case we had a parent that became aware of this and shared the information with the district," said Superintendent Steve Borgsmiller.

Borgsmiller says the district hired Delles five years ago.

When it comes to faculty, he says despite extensive background checks you can't predict what people may be capable of.

"In some cases social media makes decisions that are not good much easier to commit than otherwise," said Borgsmiller.

He says in any case, protecting students from inappropriate actions comes down to good and consistent communication. He says they check out every credible complaint, as they did in this case, and turn information over to authorities.

"You have to take issues these days that in the past would be unthinkable," said Borgsmiller.

"It's the adults responsibility to protect children," said Tammy Gwaltney of Beach Health Center and SEMO NASV.

Gwaltney works to educate and prevent abuse.

"The most important thing to know is people who abuse usually know and have access to your child," said Gwaltney. "It's not necessarily the stranger."

She says when you stress safety to your children, don't forget to tell them how to keep their body safe.

"It is really that simple,  telling kids your body is yours and it's not ok for others to touch it," she said.

Gwaltney recommends questioning your children and maintaining a good relationship. She says changes in behavior could be a sign of abuse.

"Get a background check but that's not always enough. Ask for at least six references and always listen to your gut when it comes to your child," said Gwaltney.

Find more information for parents or children affected by sexual abuse or violence at

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 6

    What you need to know April 6

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:35:39 GMT
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)
    Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)Here's what you'll need today. (Source: KFVS)

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:50:34 GMT
    Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

  • Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:07:47 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:26:35 GMT
    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    •   
Powered by Frankly