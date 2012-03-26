IDES traveling veterans services program in Cairo

The effort to get veterans back to work comes to southern Illinois.

The state's Department of Employment Security sent its traveling veterans services program to Cairo Monday afternoon.

Those attending learned about their right to be re-hired after military service along with financial aid, home and business loans, and healthcare.

IDES is also touting a $1,200 state tax credit for each qualified veteran a business hires.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.