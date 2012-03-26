USDA Rural Development offers low interest loans for storm shelters

The USDA Rural Development is offering low interest home repair loans those wanting to install storm shelters.

Regulations have recently changed making storm shelters an eligible loan purpose for RD's 504 loan program.

Other eligible loan purposes with this program include fixing or replacing roofs, modernizing heating and wiring systems, wheelchair ramps, and making bathrooms more accessible to persons with disabilities.

Applicants can also apply for funds to install insulation and storm windows, or put in a septic system.

Loans may be made up to $20,000 with an interest rate of 1% and a term of up to 20 years. That means the homeowner's payments would be less than $5 per month for every $1,000 of loan that they obtained. Applicants must own and occupy the home and meet income and credit guidelines.

Anyone seeking information about the Rural Development housing programs may visit www.rurdev.usda.gov or contact the local office at 831 S Hwy 105, Charleston, MO 63834; or call (573) 649-9947, ext 4.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.