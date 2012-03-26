Corps to hire private companies to finish Birds Point levee restoration

first levee blast on May 2, 2011

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to hire private companies to finish restoration of the New Madrid - Birds Point levee.

The Corps set off explosions at three spots on the levee in May 2011 to relieve pressure on the floodwall in Cairo.

The effort to lessen the flooding threat in cities like Cairo and Paducah left 130,000 acres of Mississippi County farmland under water.

Monday, an update on the rebuilding of the bird's point levee.

During the Mississippi River Commission's inspection trip in Tiptonville, Tennessee, Corps leaders announced plans to hire private companies to build the three breach points back up to 55 feet.

The Corps will spend the next two weeks looking for three firms to bid on the projects.

The Corps halted its floodway repairs in December after spending $20 million to shore up the levee to 55 feet of flood protection at each of the blasting spots.

Col. Vernie Reichling says two contracts will be awarded in late summer for work to repair flood damage in Cairo.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.