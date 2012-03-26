Boil water order issued for north side of Marble Hill

A boil water order has been issued for the northern side of Marble Hill.

The entire north side of Crooked Creek that runs through the middle of Marble Hill is under a boil water order until further notice.

The order is due to a water tower inspection.

The is the old Marble Hill side of town, Ward II.

Customers may experience low to no water pressure throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.