Body found in river in St. Francois County

St. Francois county Coroner Jim Coplin says two fishermen found the body of a male in his 30s in the Big River in St. Francois County around on Sunday.

The cause of death is still pending. The identity of the body has not been released. No foul play is suspected.

An autopsy has been finished. A toxicology test will be completed.

Coplin says it appears the body may be a couple weeks old.

