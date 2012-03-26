Memorials accepted in honor of Opdyke tornado victim

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that hit Opdyke on Friday was an EF2, while an EF1 tornado started near Desoto, Illinois.

Memorial information has been released for the woman killed in a tornado in Opdyke Friday afternoon.

Patricia Brown, 60, of Opdyke died Friday at her home when an EF2 tornado tossed her mobile home about 100 feet across the road.

Brown is survived by her husband, son, stepson, stepdaughter, and several grandchildren. She loved flowers, crafts and her dogs. One of her dogs also died in the storm.

In honor of her request she will be cremated and there will be no public visitation or funeral service. Memorials may be given to the Disaster Relief, Furry Friends Animal Shelter or to American Red Cross and will be accepted at the funeral home or mailed to Hughey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 721, Mount Vernon, Illinois 62864.

