Poplar Bluff man charged with child molestation of 1 year old

Poplar Bluff Police arrested a man accused of child molestation.

Lance Hada, 20, of Poplar Bluff is charged with child molestation 1st degree.

Police responded to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center emergency room after a call of a 1-year-old girl had been sexually abused.

Police say the babysitter, Lance Hada, admitted to inappropriately touching the child for his own sexual gratification after speaking to his girlfriend on the phone.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.