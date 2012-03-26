Miner Police want help finding 3 armed robbery suspects

Miner Police are asking for the public's help in finding suspect from an armed robbery.

It happened at Larry's Pit Stop in Miner that happened on March 25 just before 10 p.m.

Three males entered the business with a weapon and demanded money. Police say it appeared one of the males was white and the other two were black.

The white male displayed a weapon and demanded money.

They took an undisclosed amount of money.

Call the Detective Skinner of the Miner Police Department at 573-471-8568.

