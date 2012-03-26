3 arrested after robbery in West Frankfort

Police arrested three people after a robbery at the Heights Market in West Frankfort.

West Frankfort Police responded to a robbery report at 9:37 p.m. on March 24.

The employee told police a large, male suspect entered the store and bought a bottle of water. When the clerk ran up the sale and opened the register, the man came over the counter and removed cash and coin from it, then ran south from the building, according to West Frankfort Police.

Two witnesses were able to describe the man and a vehicle description.

A Zeigler police officer recognized the vehicle by the description and stopped it. The officer found a woman driving the vehicle with cash and currency consistent with what was reported stolen.

That led police to 1218 E. Oak Street in West Frankfort where police found a man hiding in a closet and another man in the house early Sunday morning.

Police recovered clothing matching the description of the suspect during the robbery and items associated with drug abuse.

Surveillance video and the two witnesses helped in the investigation.

Douglas L. Johnson, 40, of Christopher, Cassie R. Mayo, 28, of West Frankfort, and Barry E. Mayo, Jr., 36, of West Frankfort were all taken to the Franklin County Jail and held on the charge of robbery.

Johnson was also wanted out of Saline County on a theft charge and out of Oklahoma for burglary.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.