SEMO softball field damaged, postponed game

Southeast Missouri State University officials are addressing several issues relating to the playing conditions at the Southeast Softball Complex.

School officials will meet this week to discuss the future of the college softball field.

The school has a plan in place to ensure the safety of the facility for student athletes.





The Redhawks had to postpone a doubleheader Saturday against SIU Edwardsville after the field was deemed unplayable when a majority of the outfield grass was destroyed. SEMO officials believed that the damaged occurred when either too much fertilizer was applied to the playing surface, or the wrong type of fertilizer was used.

The games were played on the field Sunday, but the conditions were still unfavorable. The Redhawks won by scores of 9-8 and 4-1.

The Redhawks have 13 home games remaining this year, play host to Ohio Valley Conference leader UT Martin on Thursday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m., CT.





