Police look for suspect in Cape Girardeau shooting

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a late night shooting at Cousin Street and Hanover.

Police tell us one person was shot in the leg in front of a home in that area. It happened around 9:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Officers spent a couple of hours searching the 400 block of Hanover Street for evidence.

Police are searching for a suspect.

