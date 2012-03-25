Illinois ranked 4th in nation for tornadoes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois ranked 4th in nation for tornadoes

The National Weather Service has completed a ten year study of tornadoes through 2010, and Illinois is ranked 4th in the nation.

The study based it's data on the frequency of storms for every ten-thousand square miles.

And for many people in southern Illinois they are surprised to hear that Illinois ranked higher then Oklahoma and Louisiana.

"That seems pretty dramatic when it comes down to it," said Scott Lumbert of Creal Springs. "You think about it there's been a lot of tornadoes in Oklahoma, northern Texas and Louisiana. That's pretty dramatic that we're ranked that far ahead."

But, for some who call southern Illinois home they're concerned about the fact they're more likely to be hit by a tornado in Illinois, then in other parts of the country.

"I don't like it, but what can we do about it," said Merlin Koester of Marion.  "I'm originally from up in central Illinois where you get to see the tornadoes coming.  Down here I live in the woods, it's kind of scary sometimes."

The folks in Joplin, Missouri and Greensberg, Kansas know all to well the dangers of a massive tornado.  And now so do the people in Harrisburg, after seven people lost their lives in a deadly tornado on February 29.

"I think it's scary," said Laura Jacobs of Belknap. "I mean it's possible we've been through one ourselves in Metropolis.  So it's a big deal. It's something to prepare for that's for sure."

Tornadoes have been recorded in every state across the nation.  And so far this year there have been 379 tornadoes compared to an average year at this time of 197, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are the National Weather Service's top ten states, by ranking for the most frequency of tornadoes: Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Illinois, Mississippi, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Alabama and Louisiana.

Online: Expert Ranks Top Ten Tornado States

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

NWS confirms 7 tornadoes in Heartland on Feb. 29

NWS confirms two tornadoes hit southern Illinois, EF2, EF1

 

