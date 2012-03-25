MO fatal car crash, IL fatal stabbing & more

Authorities say they are searching for a suspect after a fatal stabbing Saturday night in Massac County, Illinois. We are trying to gather more details on this developing story and will have more tonight on Heartland News.

We have learned a Canalou, Missouri woman was killed and another person severely injured late last night in a three car crash Saturday evening on Interstate 55.

There were several other crashes yesterday and overnight in the Heartland.

Two people were hospitalized following a motorcycle wreck in Stoddard County, Missouri.

A woman and a teenager were seriously injured in a car crash near Holcomb, Missouri.

An Arcadia, Missouri a man was injured overnight after his car crashes and ends up in a creek.

Yesterday, we learned that there were two confirmed tornadoes in southern Illinois last week. One tornado left a woman dead after it rolled her mobile home. Arnold Wyrick says the tornadoes are not so rare - as Illinois ranks in the top five states in tornado frequency since 1990.

A Dexter woman was arrested Saturday on drug and resisting arrest charges.

Holly Brantley reports several juveniles were recently busted for underage drinking in Scott County, Missouri. She sat down with Sheriff Rick Walter and talked with him about the growing problem. Look for more on this story tonight Heartland News.

More than 600 people in Illinois have bought lottery tickets online in the first day it was offered.

Meanwhile, in Missouri, House members are seeking to boost funding for veterans' homes by diverting more of Missouri's lottery proceeds to the state budget - leaving less for prizes.

In national news, the U.S. paid $50,000 in compensation for each villager killed and $11,000 for each person wounded in a shooting rampage allegedly carried out by a rogue American soldier in southern Afghanistan, Afghan officials said Sunday.

In a story we have been following since last week, two U.S. senators are asking Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate whether employers asking for Facebook passwords during job interviews are violating federal law.

Save your voice, and let your thumbs do the work. That appears to be the sentiment of an overwhelming number of cell phone users today on our facebook page!

It was a beautiful day spring day! Laura says we will enjoy sunshine and warm temperatures tomorrow, as well!

Chad Fryman will have Redhawk baseball and softball highlights!

There will be no 5 p.m. newscast due to NCAA basketball tournament coverage on KFVS.

So, join Carly, Laura and Chad for Heartland News at 9 on FOX 23 and at 10 on KFVS or log on anytime to kfvs12.com!

Have a great evening,

James Long

KFVS12 Web Producer

Kfvs12.com

Office: (573) 335-1212 ext. 163

News Tip Line: (800) 455-KFVS

Newsroom Fax: (573) 335-7723

Email: jlong@kfvs12.com

twitter | facebook