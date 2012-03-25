Mo. woman killed after 3-car crash on Interstate 55

A Canalou woman was killed and another person severely injured in a three car crash Saturday evening on Interstate 55.

According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton, a 66-year-old Shirley Russell of Canalou, Missouri died in the crash.

On Saturday shortly before 10:15 p.m. the Cape Girardeau Police Department says they responded to Interstate 55 near the 99 mile marker southbound for a crash involving 3 vehicles.

According to Sgt. Jason Selzer, the investigation shows that a car driven by a 16-year-old male from Jackson was northbound on Interstate 55 near the 98.8 mile marker when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the median.



Police say his car struck the wires in the median but continued on to the south bound lanes of Interstate 55. His car was turned sideways and was struck in the passenger's side by a car driven by a 50-year-old man from Scott City who was southbound on Interstate 55.



Russell's car, which was southbound on Interstate 55, then hit the rear of the Scott City man's car, according to Sgt. Selzer. He says Russell died after being involved in the accident.



Police say the passenger in the 16-year-old's car received severe life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.